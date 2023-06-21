Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$14.35

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$12.81 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.8468354 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

