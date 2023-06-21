Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$28.81

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AC shares. Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.49 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5601751 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

