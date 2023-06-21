Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 518.13

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.13 ($6.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDEV shares. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 552 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.22) to GBX 499 ($6.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 836.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 515 ($6.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

