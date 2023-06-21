Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$82.36

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA stock opened at C$67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$92.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.40.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.8376963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. Insiders own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

