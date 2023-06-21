Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.44

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Rating

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.