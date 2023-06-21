Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) PT at $106.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $70,115,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

