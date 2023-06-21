Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 249.14

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.14 ($3.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.71) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.40 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,351.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,888.89%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

