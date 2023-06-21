Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $58.57

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

FR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,765,000 after buying an additional 210,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

