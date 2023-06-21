Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $143.38

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.38.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About FMC

(Get Rating

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.