Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $8.67

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,300,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FUSN opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.