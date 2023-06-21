Analysts Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

HTHT opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.73 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in H World Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in H World Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

