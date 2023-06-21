Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $29.00

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $47,780,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.