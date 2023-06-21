Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $527,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.