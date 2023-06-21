Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $149.00

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,488. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

