Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $362.80

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $355.50 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $207.47 and a 12-month high of $360.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

