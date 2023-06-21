Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $19.00

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

