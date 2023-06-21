Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $38.60

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Mplx Stock Down 1.3 %

Mplx stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.37.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

