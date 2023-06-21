Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $19.69

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on S. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,724. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.