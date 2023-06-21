Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $87.33

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

