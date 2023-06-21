Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $95.33

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

