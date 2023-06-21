Analysts Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $329.27

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE:CI opened at $270.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.28.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

