Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price at $107.80

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,618 shares of company stock valued at $12,112,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

