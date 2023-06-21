Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $93.33

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

