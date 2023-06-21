Analysts Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $11.82

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

