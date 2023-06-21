Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $47.88

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $56.52 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.