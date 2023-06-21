Analyzing Nemetschek (NEMTF) & The Competition

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) is one of 202 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nemetschek to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nemetschek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A Nemetschek Competitors -36.79% -169.19% -9.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nemetschek and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemetschek 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nemetschek Competitors 218 1207 3102 30 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nemetschek currently has a consensus target price of $58.04, indicating a potential downside of 26.99%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Nemetschek’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemetschek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

21.8% of Nemetschek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemetschek and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nemetschek N/A N/A 25.81 Nemetschek Competitors $570.78 million -$14.34 million 439.06

Nemetschek’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nemetschek. Nemetschek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Nemetschek pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nemetschek pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nemetschek peers beat Nemetschek on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors. This segment provides building information modeling (BIM) solutions for computer aided design and computer aided engineering in 2D and 3D building design and imaging. The Build segment offers integrated complete 5D BIM solutions primarily under the Bluebeam brand that support bidding and awarding, invoicing, budgeting, scheduling, and cost calculation. This segment serves construction companies, developers, building supplies, and general contractors, as well as planning offices, architects, and civil engineers. The Manage segment provides solutions for building and infrastructure projects; facility management and professional property management; and offer modular and integrated software solutions for property, facility, and workplace management under the Spacewell brand. The Media segment offers software solutions under the Maxon name for rendering 3D modeling, animation, painting, and sculpting. This segment also includes film and television studio, advertising studios, video game production, freelancing, graphic designing, and other related activities. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

