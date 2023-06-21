Analyzing Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) & SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY)

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SIG Group and Reynolds Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 6 1 0 2.14

SIG Group presently has a consensus price target of C$22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.15%. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than SIG Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products $3.82 billion 1.54 $258.00 million $1.07 26.21

This table compares SIG Group and Reynolds Consumer Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Profitability

This table compares SIG Group and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 5.86% 12.77% 4.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats SIG Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

(Get Rating)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. SIG Group AG was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including blue and clear recycling bags, compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the Hefty EnergyBag Program. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.