Analyzing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Rating) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 3 19 1 2.91

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 3 19 1 2.91

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $34.95, indicating a potential upside of 91.74%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SinglePoint and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International -30.75% -13.47% -2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Sunnova Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International $557.69 million 3.80 -$161.64 million ($1.74) -10.48

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunnova Energy International.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

(Get Rating)

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services. It also operates as an online retailer of consumer hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, the company offers mobile Web credit card gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

