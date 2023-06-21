Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.