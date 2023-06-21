Andrew Harrison Sells 10,000 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harrison sold 10,000 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$78.68 ($53.89), for a total value of A$786,800.00 ($538,904.11).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
WiseTech Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.