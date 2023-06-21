Andrew Harrison Sells 10,000 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harrison sold 10,000 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$78.68 ($53.89), for a total value of A$786,800.00 ($538,904.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

