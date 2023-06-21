Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.00. 224,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 86,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Angion Biomedica Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 9.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 67,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 391.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for chronic and progressive fibrotic diseases in the United States. The company develops ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for fibrotic diseases in kidney and lung.

