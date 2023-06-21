Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.47. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 56,500 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

