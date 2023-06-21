Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AON were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $251.48 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.08.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

