Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.08. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $251.48 and a 52-week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

