APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.