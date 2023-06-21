AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $145.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

