Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 681 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

