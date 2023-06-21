Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
