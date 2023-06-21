Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

