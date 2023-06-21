Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT stock opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

