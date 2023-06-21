Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

