Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

