Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.