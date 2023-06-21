ARC Resources Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for ARC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.32.

ARX opened at C$17.33 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44. The stock has a market cap of C$10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

