Aries Wealth Management Buys 1,486 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.