Aries Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after buying an additional 652,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,662,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

