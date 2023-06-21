Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.11. The company has a market cap of $306.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

