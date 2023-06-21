Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $290.31 and a 12-month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

