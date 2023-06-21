Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

