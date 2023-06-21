Aries Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.