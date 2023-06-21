Aries Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

